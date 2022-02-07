Kellogg’s limited-edition Coco Pops Mystery Flavour is now in play and there’s some big cash up for grabs!

In a top-secret tasting base, they’ve been concocting the ultimate ‘mystery flavour’ for you to guess (don’t worry, it’s still delicious, they wouldn’t do that to you.)

There’s a nationwide competition to guess the flavour and everyone who guesses correctly will go into a draw to win $10, 000!

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Coco Pops Mystery Flavour at Coles and independent retailers, only for a limited time.

Kellogg’s have even shared a super section clue to get your brain stirring.

