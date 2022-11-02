The limited-edition liqueur has notes of warming rum, sweet spice, biscuit, vanilla, cocoa and coconut – all the flavours of your favourite festive treat!

The scrumptious Rum Ball Liqueur can be enjoyed neat over ice, or for a delightful decadent dessert treat try a dollop of ice cream in a short glass, pour over Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur then sprinkle a crumbled rum ball on top.

Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur is available now to purchase across Australia for $55 per bottle or buy in a 4-bottle bundle (with Royal Liqueur Chocolate & Coffee, Banana & Toffee and Salted Caramel) direct from the distillery or online for $169.95.