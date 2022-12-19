There’s nothing better than sitting down in an airconditioned movie theatre on a hot summer’s day, Choc Top in hand.

Following the success of its 20th anniversary revamp of the iconic Australian snack – the Choc Top – Bulla is launching its first-ever limited edition flavour, the Banoffee Murray St Choc Top.

Available from December 2022 in HOYTS, Sunset Cinema locations, and selected independent cinemas across Australia, the new limited edition Banoffee Murray St Choc Top truly needs to be tasted to appreciate the decadent yet well-balanced flavour combination.

If Banoffee isn’t your thing then there are plenty more incredible flavours to choose from including:

Vanilla Bean, vanilla ice cream with real vanilla bean

Boysenberry Swirl, boysenberry flavoured ice cream with boysenberry swirl

Mint & Cookies, mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout

Caramel Maple, caramel ice cream with a maple syrup swirl