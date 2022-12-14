Woolworths is dropping its newest product to ensure customers have a smashing festive season —a limited edition Smash Cake.

New to the Woolworths Christmas range, the Smash Cake features layers of chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream, and is topped with a smashable chocolate dome filled with a selection of festive treats.

“Designed to bring a little moment of magic and joy to young and old alike for any celebration, we hope Woolworths shoppers will feature the Smash Cake as their centrepiece dessert as not only is it fun, but it tastes delicious as well.”

The Smash Cake is on shelves in select Woolworths stores, and available online, from 14 December for $35.