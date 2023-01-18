With an already incredible cast of actors, Only Murders in the Building just got even better.

The comedy-drama series follows Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), neighbors at an Upper West Side building called the Arconia, who bond over a love of true crime podcasts and end up starting their own as mysterious murders happen around them.

In a post published to Selena Gomez’s Instagram we see the cast reunite. Late in the video Meryl pops up to ask if she can get anyone anything… ah we love you Meryl.

Season 3 will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).