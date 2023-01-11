The trailer for Pamela Anderson’s new doco wastes no time in slamming the recent biographical drama Pam & Tommy, without actually naming it.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” she says at the beginning of the clip, clearly nodding to the 2022 series, which brought about renewed interest in Anderson and Tommy Lee’s whirlwind marriage, specifically their stolen sex tape, in the late ‘90s.

The upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, aims to set the record straight on several moments in her decades-long career.

Anderson and Lee married less than a week after they first met in 1995.

The tape they made having sex during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online.

At the time, Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement.

Pamela, A Love Story will premiere on Jan. 31, 2023.