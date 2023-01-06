Noah Schnapp, star of Netflix’s Stranger Things has officially come out as gay.
The 18-year-old made the announcement in the typical gen z way… via TikTok.
The video is of himself with text that reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”
@noahschnappI guess I’m more similar to will than I thought
Noah also spilt some interesting news on his Stranger Things character with his TikTok caption reading “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”
