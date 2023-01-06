Noah Schnapp, star of Netflix’s Stranger Things has officially come out as gay.

The 18-year-old made the announcement in the typical gen z way… via TikTok.

The video is of himself with text that reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Noah also spilt some interesting news on his Stranger Things character with his TikTok caption reading “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

