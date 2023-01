The Bachelors’ resident rockstar Jed has copped more than his fair share of hate since the first batch of PR photos made their way into the spotlight.

Rocking tats, mascara and nail polish, he doesn’t cut the standard silhouette for a TV Bachelor, and for some reason, that caused a bit of a stir online.

However, Jed’s told Benjamin Norris’s TV Reload podcast that the online hate don’t really bother him due to this very bittersweet reason.

Take a listen to the chat here: