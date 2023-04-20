If you’ve missed misty woods, sexual tension, and teens who sparkle in the daylight YOU’RE IN LUCK! There’s a ‘Twilight’ TV Series coming to our screens.

More than a decade after Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner starred in the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Twilight’, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting (that’s what they do) that The Twilight Saga is being reworked for TV. Lionsgate Television are leading the charge which is good news, they make incredible shows: ‘Selling Sunset’, ‘Orange Is The New Black’, ‘Weeds’, ‘Madmen’ and a heap more.

Writer Sinead Daly (‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, ‘The Get Down’) is attached to the project but we’re yet to hear if the series will retell the original story or be a new offshoot entirely.

Either way add ‘Paramore’ to your playlist and grow a fringe, we’re heading back to 2008!