While Kim Kardashian has already made a couple “movies” she’s about to become an actual actress.

American Horror Story is a powerhouse in the horror world, running for over a decade and leaving many people scarred by its dark and twisted storytelling. For those uninitiated, AHS is a horror TV show where every season is its own self-contained mini-series, following different characters through HORRENDOUS circumstances and it’s about to get scarier.

Kim Kardashian, yes that Kim Kardashian, is joining the cast for Season 12 which is called ‘Delicate’. Personally, I think Khloe should’ve been the first Kardashian to star in a horror series (remember those hand photos? jesus) but Kim’ll be interesting too! Check out the announce tease Kim shared below.

