The long wait is almost over. Netflix has announced that Squid Game season two will premiere on December 26, 2024, much to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly awaiting its return for three years.

After teasing fans with a trailer in February, offering a glimpse of Gi-hun’s transformation, Netflix has dropped another sneak peek to heighten the anticipation. The follow-up season has been highly anticipated ever since its official confirmation in June 2022.

Squid Game became a global phenomenon following its debut in 2021, with its first season breaking records and drawing in viewers from all corners of the world. The survival thriller, filled with high-stakes games and sharp social commentary, still ranks as one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date.

With season two just around the corner, fans are gearing up for what’s in store in the next chapter of this gripping and deadly competition.