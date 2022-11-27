An unexpected message from a ship thought to have been lost at sea is just the beginning of the creepy twists and turns of Netflix’s new series.

‘1899’ is a dark and trippy series set on a luxury cross-Atlantic cruise ship in the middle of their opulent journey. After receiving distress signals from a ship thought to have disappeared, the captain changes their route to intercept and potentially save the once-missing ship. That’s when things get really weird.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix now, check out the trailer below!