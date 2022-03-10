Celebrity owned products can be kind of iffy sometimes, like how Kylie Jenner doesn’t bother to change up her products and just slaps new names and packaging on them and expects people to buy it just cos it’s Kylie (and a lot do!)

But Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin is crafted in small batches with the utmost care, Aviation Gin is distilled using a proprietary maceration recipe of 8 distinct botanicals, to create a medley of soft flavour. Cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla juniper, and two variations of orange peel are suspended in a pure, neutral grain spirit for 18 hours before the distillation process begins.

The taste is so smooth and delicious, and can really elevate a cocktail! Here’s some of Ryan Reynolds’s faves you can try below:

Miracle on ice

2 parts American Aviation Gin

1 Part cold brew coffee

1 part oat milk

Vasectomy

30ML cranberry juice

90ML tonic water

dash of lemon juice

45ML of American Aviation Gin

garnish with lemon

Rickey Reynolds

45ML of American Aviation Gin

90ML soda water

lime wheel

Aviation American Gin available in Dan Murphy’s, BoozeBud, First Choice Liquor, Vintage Cellars, and all good independents!