The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford has unveiled what are believed to be some of the earliest pet portraits captured on camera. Dating back to the 1830s, these images include a print of a cat by photography pioneer William Henry Fox Talbot and a 1847 photo of author Mary Mitford’s dog, which lay still for four minutes for the image to be captured.

Fox Talbot’s cat image was created using the calotype process, reproducing “A Favourite Cat” by JM Burbank, an artist renowned for his animal pictures during the 1830s in Britain. Curator Ruth Quinn highlighted the use of various photographic processes over the years to immortalise beloved pets, such as calotypes and daguerreotypes.

Daguerreotypes, developed by Louis Jacques Mande Daguerre, produced single images printed directly onto silvered plates with remarkable clarity. Meanwhile, the “cabinet card” trend emerged, featuring small images on card designed for sharing with family and friends.

Despite the evolution of photography, the impulse to capture cherished pets endures. While the museum undergoes renovations, examples from its collection continue to be shared online.