Celebrate Christmas in the Wizaring World today, December 16th from 4pm – 9pm.

Join other wizards in Fed Square and enjoy a fantastic array of events. There’ll be Wizarding World trivia and costume competitions hosted by Aussie creator, writer and commentator Dave Lee Down Under; a virtual wand workshop with Paul Harris, the wand combat choreographer who worked on the Harry Potter films; and a free film screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets up on the Fed Square Big Screen.

As well as this they will be giving away official Harry Potter treats, including a limited-edition cup filled with popcorn and the opportunity to build and take home a LEGO Build your Own Hogwarts Castle.

Grab your wands (and your camera – there’ll be plenty of photo opps) and dress up in your favourite Wizarding World-inspired costumes. There are some amazing prizes to be won for Best Dressed Individual and Best Group Effort.

