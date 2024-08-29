Melbourne’s favourite birds are back!

A brand new pair of Peregrine Falcons have landed at 367 Collins Street, and the 24-hour livestream has already captured one egg being laid!

For over three decades, the Peregrine Falcons have made the rooftop at 367 Collins Street their nesting home, and in recent years, they have become an internet phenomenon.

During the pandemic, Melburnians developed a wholesome obsession with watching the livestream to witness the rare sight of the birds nesting, because let’s be honest, we had nothing better to do.

As you might remember, last year the eggs unfortunately didn’t hatch, leading the falcons to abandon them as they weren’t viable.

Here comes the 2024 season of tuning in to follow the journey of our favourite Peregrine pair!

Check out the livestream below:

Here’s another angle:

If you want to get more of the action, join the 367 Collins Falcon Watchers Facebook group for all the updates and discussion.