Sarah Snook is set to star an upcoming thriller series that’s going to be filmed in Melbourne!

The Golden Globe winning actress will return to Melbourne to executive produce and star in suburban thriller series ‘All Her Fault’, which is adapted from Andrea Mara’s best selling 2021 novel.

Snook will play the role of Melissa Irvine, who discovers her son Milo is missing after arriving to pick him up from a playdate, leading her to embark on a search for her son.

A star studded cast, including Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Abby Elliott, Sophie Lillis, and Michael Peña, will travel to Melbourne to star in the series.

“I feel so excited about being able to work in Melbourne again,” Sarah said in a statement.

“The industry we have here, across all departments of cast and crew, is world class.”

Filming will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne as well as various locations around the city.

The series is expected to provide a significant boost to Victoria’s screen industry, with VicScreen reporting that the production will benefit over 435 local businesses and inject over $70 million into Victoria’s economy.