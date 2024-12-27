It’s that time of the year when between festivities of eating and drinking, there’s not much to do except kick back and relax.

So, we compiled some of the best books to pick up if you’re looking for a paper companion over your holidays. Happy reading!

Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Historical Fiction/Tragicomedy)

Elizabeth Zott becomes a beloved cooking show host in 1960s Southern California after being fired as a chemist four years earlier. Now a major Apple TV series starring Brie Larson.

Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Romance/Comedy)

Andy, a 35-year-old stand up comedian, navigates a seemingly out-of-the-blue break up.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Fantasy/Romance)

When 19-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf in the woods, a terrifying creature arrives to demand retribution. The first book in a larger series.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Literary/Contemporary)

Follows two brothers, Ivan and Peter, the year after the death of their father – and they couldn’t be more different.

Funny Story by Emily Henry (Comedy/Romance)

Daphne always loved the way her fiancé, Peter, told their story – right up until the moment he realised he was actually in love with his childhood best friend Petra.

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Family/Literary)

Elle is giving herself 24-hours to unpack a lifetime of trauma and secrets before deciding whether she will blow-up her marriage to start a relationship with her lifelong friend.