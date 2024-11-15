Picture this… you’re ready to go for a dip in the pool or head to the beach, but you’re worried rocking up solo won’t cut it. You need something to make the day more enjoyable, more relaxing and you need everyone to know just how cool you are!

Thanks to a fun collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Aussie favourite, Wahu you’re about to be the legend of the pool or beach sesh! They’ve teamed up to launch the ultimate summer accessory: The Big Dough inflatable, inspired by the iconic Strawberry Sprinkles doughnut. Think Christmas Day, Hottest 100, or music festival pre-drinks, the world is your doughnut-shaped oyster.

With only 3,000 available, the Big Dough is set to be a summer must-have. It’s priced at $20 when you grab a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme stores or can be purchased online via Wahu for $39.90.

“We wanted to add a little extra joy to summer,” says Olivia Sutherland of Krispy Kreme. Andrew Lee from Wahu agrees, highlighting that this playful inflatable perfectly captures the spirit of outdoor fun.

So whether you’re soaking up the sun or making waves, this limited-edition float promises to be your go-to companion for a sweet, fun-filled summer. Be quick—it’s only here while stocks last!