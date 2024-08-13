Because we KNOW ALL TOO WELL the panic that can set in on the Sunday night before Book Week, let this be your public service announcement: BOOK WEEK IS NEXT WEEK!

And just in case you’re really out of the loop, the theme for this year is “Reading is Magic”.

Now, we don’t know about you, but the last minute mad dash to produce a costume out of thin air is not one that we want even our worst enemies to have to endure.

Thankfully, some of our fave stores have entire Book Week sections ready to go. And most of their costumes are around $20 or less.

Spotlight

Remember when Book Week meant that you would have to brainstorm an idea of a costume from an actual real-life book, plan the costume, buy all the material and sew it together yourself?

Thankfully, nowadays Spotlight have over 2.5K costumes available that you can pick up straight from the shelf. Their Book Week is full of ready-to-go costumes, and they even have a section of Book Week costumes for $20 or less.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although for the super keen parents, they also have a selection of Book Week projects for the DIYers out there.

Kmart

We don’t need an excuse to pay a visit to Kmart, but this is just as good of a reason as any.

Our Anko-slinging heroes have a selection of costumes, most of which are less than $20.

And while we’re not exactly sure how this fits into the “Reading is Magic” theme, we do think that the Caterpillar costume for $15 is hard to go past. I mean look how cute!!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big W

We reckon the people who choose the theme for Book Week know that they’re just going to get a bunch of kids dressed as Harry Potter every year.

But when they make Book Week magic-themed, we’re bound to have countless more little Harrys, Rons and Hermiones running around.

Thankfully Big W are helping us out with that and have a bunch of Harry Potter costumes and accessories at the ready.

They also have hundreds of other costumes and books to get the kids prepped and excited this year.

Children’s Book Week runs from Saturday August 17th – Friday August 23rd this year.

Advertisement