Aussie shoppers are freaking out over Kmart’s $10 dupe of a designer brand’s trending tank top.

Kmart’s $10 ‘Sleeveless Rib Embroidery Tank’ is blowing up at the moment after Instagram page @kmartinsider compared it to designer brand Loewe’s top that retails for more than ten times the price.

The popular Loewe anagram tank retails for $665 and features a design of a swirl pattern in the middle of the top, available in both black and white.

The Kmart top features a similar design, available in both black and white and, the best part is, you can take it home for a fraction of the price.

People were quick to praise the dupe, with one user commenting “Kmarts design team are savage and I am so here for it honesty. Big fan.”

Trust Kmart to pull through with the dupes as we battle through this cost of living crisis.

Trust Kmart to pull through and make us look boujee on a budget!