Now this one hits the nostalgic spot. Rice Bubbles in chocolate block form sounds like someones birthday in year 2 that has bought in some chocolate crackle! Yes please!

The brand new Darrell Lea Kellogg’s Rice Bubbles Crispy Milk Chocolate Block is loaded with Kellogg’s original Rice Bubbles cereal that we all know and love, then covered in Darrell Lea’s famously smooth and creamy Aussie-made milk chocolate. Get in my belly!

The new chocolate block is available nationwide in Woolworths and Coles for $5.00.