The traditional Christmas treats usually include mince pies, fruit cakes and gingerbread men that can be enjoyed by the whole family – however, sometimes as an adult you just want a little something to spice it up.

Baileys is hooking us up this year with their alcoholic infused desserts.

Baileys Christmas Chocolates – $25

For the first time Diageo brings you Baileys in LIR’s Chocolate Truffles. The perfect Christmas gift for the grown-up chocolate lovers in your life. These incredible truffles are filled with Baileys flavour and are available at Coles stores and online.

Baileys Chocolate Crackers – $25

Diageo brings you Baileys in LIR’s Chocolate Crackers. These crackers are the perfect gift to crack open with grown-up friends and family at Christmas gatherings. Available at Myer stores and online.

Baileys Panettone – $15

Making a comeback for the festive season is Bailey’s Il Gran Panettone made by Ital Baileys Crackers mouthwatering chocolate coated cake filled with Bailey’s flavoured cream for the grown-ups. Available at Woolworths and Coles stores across Australia and online.

Time to get a little boozy this Christmas!