Whether you’re vegan, or just looking for a delicious sugar hit, you can’t go past the new range of Allens Jubees, which just so happen to be vegan!

The first Allen’s lolly mix to be vegan, Jubees features the fan favourite Allen’s flavours of Raspberry Red Frogs, Cola Bottles, Blackberry Purple Snakes, Orange Jelly Babies and Pineapples in delicious chewy jubes… and you can’t even tell the difference!

They’re available now in grocery and convenience stores.