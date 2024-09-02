A Singaporean company has introduced ‘Tinder Leave’, offering their employees a paid day of leave to go on dates.

Entertainment company Gushcloud International has partnered with Tinder to introduce the new employee benefit program, which includes access to their platinum subscriptions and one paid day off.

The company has described the partnership as the ‘first-of-it’s-kind’, stating it “challenges the way companies support their employees’ personal relationships and wellbeing.”

“We believe that fostering a healthy social life is essential, and this is a great way to take care of our employees in their relationship goals, whether that’s meeting new people, making new friends, or finding a life partner,” said Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO.

The benefit will be available to all the companies employees across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand.

It sounds like Tinder might be up to offering this partnership to more companies in the future, with a spokesperson saying “We are looking forward to working with progressive companies in the region looking to provide enhanced support for employees in finding and making meaningful personal connections”.

