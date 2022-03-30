The Wanted singer Tom Parker passed away after a battle with brain cancer at the age of 33, leaving behind a heartbroken wife and two young kids, Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1.

He was diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma in 2020 and given 18 months to live. His wife broke the devastating news on Instagram this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

Last week, Tom announced he was writing a book about his life, which he said “is not about dying: It’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image credit: People