Britney Spears’ long-awaited memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ is out on shelves today, revealing some shocking revelations about the pop star’s life.

She shared an image to her Instagram sharing how her book was ‘not to offend anyone by any means’ and revealed that it’s given her closure.

Ahead of the book’s release, Britney shared she fell pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby but had an abortion after he said they ‘weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives’.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote.

After reports of infidelity from both sides, she shared that Justin ended their tumultuous relationship with a 2-word text message saying ‘it’s over’.

Video director Chris Applebaum revealed that Britney received the text on the set of her music video for “Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix”, which left her heartbroken.

Britney also confirmed the rumour that she cheated on Justin Timberlake with her choreographer Wade Robson, making out with him on a night out.

She writes that she told Timberlake about the incident and they decided to move forward with their relationship until they split in 2002, saying it was the only time she was unfaithful.

After they went their separate ways, Justin released ‘Cry Me A River’, which alludes to being cheated on.

Britney shares that after their split, Justin was seen out with her pop rival Christina Aguilera, posing with her for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, which upset Britney.

“Even if they weren’t trying to be cruel, it felt like they were just pouring salt in the wound.”

She also revealed that after her bitter split with Justin, she engaged in a passionate “two-week brawl” with Irish actor Colin Farrell.

“Brawl is the only word for it – we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”

Another huge revelation from her memoir is her accusations that ITV’s Johnathan Ross show silenced her during her conservatorship.

She wrote about an interview she did on the show where she tried to speak publicly about her conservatorship yet the show decided to cut it out.

‘I even mentioned the Conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air. Huh. How interesting.’

She also said the presenter shut her conversation down and didn’t ask for any details on the situation.

We won’t spoil the whole book for you, but we do know it reveals more details about her difficult family relationships, her lack of freedom during her conservatorship and the truths behind some of her most iconic moments.

Listen to Britney Spears’ on iHeart Radio below!

