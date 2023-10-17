Britney Spears has revealed that she fell pregnant and then underwent an abortion while in a relationship with NSYNC star Justin Timberlake.

She shared the news in her new memoir, ‘The Woman In Me’ which comes out later this month, saying that the pregnancy was a ‘surprise’ rather than a ‘tragedy’.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

According to reports, she terminated the pregnancy in late 2000, while she was only 18 or 19 years old.

The pair started dating in 1999, during their late teens and early 20s, before their high-profile breakup in 2002.

Sources told Page Six that Justin was concerned about what Britney was going to share about their relationship in the memoir and that it was ‘eating at him’.