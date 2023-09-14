MAFS Australia star Domenica Calarco has called out Emily Ratajkowski for her comments about divorce in a recent TikTok.

In a video posted to her 2.6 million TikTok followers, she shared how she thought it was ‘chic’ to be divorced by 30.

@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30 ♬ original sound – Emrata

“I don’t think there’s anything better” she said.

Emily tied the knot with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard back in 2018 and the couple welcomed a child together in 2018, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

After four years of marriage, the pair called it quits in Summer of 2022 after reports of cheating rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Domenica shared her feelings on the 32-year-old models’ comments on her podcast, ‘Sit With Us’, slamming her for ‘glamorising divorce’.

The TV bride, who got divorced at 28 after two months of marriage, shed some reality on Ratajkowskis comments, explaining “That’s just really not the case for a lot of people.”

She explained that she felt like ‘used goods’ after her divorce, although clarifying that she no longer felt that way.

“The thing that I was thinking about was, ‘Is anyone even going to want me?’ I felt so much shame around my divorce.”

It’s not the first time Emily Ratajkowski has made some controversial comments, earlier this year, she said that people who don’t like Taylor Swift are ‘misogynists’.

Seems she’s got some strong opinions…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to the full podcast episode below where Domenica addresses Emily’s controversial comments.