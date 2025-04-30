Laura revealed the exciting news this morning on Life Uncut podcast that she is expecting her third child with husband Matt.

Matt joined Laura and Britt on The Pick Up today to chat how they felt about having a third child, and being on different pages at different times before falling pregnant.

Laura tells that she found out she was pregnant while Matt was in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and didn’t tell him for more than a week after he returned.

When she finally broke the news to Matt, it was via a strachie.

They also spoke about their preference for gender, before revealing live on air that they would be having a third baby girl, who will be sister to their other two daughters, Marlie-Mae and Lola.

