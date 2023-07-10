WTF is with fans throwing random objects at artists during their shows?!

Harry Styles is the latest star to fall victim to the dangerous trend, after being hit with an unknown object during his show in Vienna on Saturday and we have so many questions.

In videos shared online of the concert, Harry can be seen making his way towards the stage before being struck in the eye by a mysterious object and wincing in pain.

Harry Styles got hit in the eye, while performing on his tour. 😮 pic.twitter.com/bbfg4Xvlfa — Pop Hive (@thepophive) July 9, 2023

Poor Harry held his head in his hands as he attempted to recover from the hit, with fans captioning the videos with “STOP THROWING SH*T AT HIM!!!!” which we couldn’t agree with more.

Harry has been hit by many objects in the past, including Skittles, a water bottle, chicken nuggets and most recently, a bouquet of flowers.

This growing trend has seen stars like Drake getting struck with a phone, P!nk getting thrown human ashes, Lil Nas X dodging a sex toy, Kelsea Ballerini getting hit in the eye with a bracelet and Bebe Rexha being rushed to hospital after being hit with a phone.

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

Adele addressed the concerning train of events at a live show, saying “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?”

The star held a T-Shirt gun as she posed an ultimatum to the crowd.

“I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you.”

We love Adele for speaking up on this issue as it’s got us scratching our heads.

If we want our favourite artists to keep touring we need to show them love, not throwing random objects at them!

Take a leaf out of Harry’s book and treat people with kindness!

