On Monday, we heard the tragic news that Euphoria star Angus Cloud tragically passed away at the young age of only 25.

Friends of his have spoken out after he attended an event with them days before his death, sharing some of his final photos where he seemed ‘happy’.

The actor, who played Fezco in the HBO series, was found unresponsive by his mother at their California home after reportedly struggling with his father’s death earlier this year.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.” the family said in a statement.

Cloud shared a photo of his father to his Instagram 2 weeks ago, captioned ‘miss u breh’.

He was last seen at the rap group MacArthur Maze’s album release party on Friday, where photographer Josh Kennedy captured photos of him smiling.

His friends told The Sun that he was at the event for a “few hours and did not show any sign of a personal struggle”.

“He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay,” Kennedy said.

“I don’t even think he drank [at the event], I didn’t see him drinking, but I don’t know, I was working taking photographs,” he explained.

He said that Cloud seemed ‘normal’, taking photos with fans at the event and laughing.

Tributes have flooded in for the star, including Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Dominic Fike, Kid Cudi, Barbie Ferreira, Denzel Curry and Zendaya.

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

Dominic Fike talking about the passing of Angus Cloud at a show in Houston: “If you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark… He would light up a room, any room he walked in.” pic.twitter.com/qWq2833MGZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

If you are struggling with anything, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.