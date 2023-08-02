Euphoria star, Angus Cloud has died at age 25.

Angus played Fez, the warmhearted drug dealer in the series that as an audience member you grow to love.

His family hasn’t released any official cause of death, but they have suggested that it had something to do with his struggle to cope with his father’s recent passing.

They released a statement saying:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Following the families statement, TMZ have released the 911 dispatch audio where you overhear the dispatcher say “…advising that her son possibly overdosed… he doesn’t have a pulse.”

If you are struggling with anything, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement