BEYHIVE, GET EXCITED!

The Queen herself has announced a Renaissance World Tour. Kicking off on May 10 in Sweden, Bey has so far released 41 concert dates. From Europe through Canada and the US.

Although no Aussie dates have been added yet, fans are almost 100% certain that there’ll be an Australian leg added.

Check out all the dates that have been added so far on the Renaissance website.

Keep an eye on the socials and we’ll keep you updated!