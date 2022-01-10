Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic will be freed from immigration and his visa reinstated.

Federal Court Judge Anthony Kelly said he would order on Monday afternoon that the decision to cancel his visa should be quashed and he be paid costs

“The decision to proceed with the interview and cancel that visa … was unreasonable,” he ordered after an agreement was reached by Djokovic’s lawyers and lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

He said Djokovic must be released within 30 minutes of the order being made.

Djokovic arrived in Australia late on Wednesday after declaring he had a medical reason not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But he was taken to immigration detention after having his visa cancelled early Thursday morning.

Djokovic challenged that decision in a hearing before Judge Kelly, which was plagued by technical issues, with live streams collapsing under the pressure of tens of thousands of people trying to watch.

He was present with his lawyers for the hearing.

Christopher Tran said the Minister had reserved the personal power to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

AAP