Tennis fans have pointed out a hilarious detail about Russian Tennis Player Daniil Medvedev’s outfit at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev was competing against Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in a quarter-final match last night when the internet began to ridicule him for his choice of apparel.

In somewhat of an optical illusion, if you look at Medvedev’s choice of shoes, it looks as though he’s wearing a pair of ballet flats and white high socks.