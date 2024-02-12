With the first round on March 7 fast approaching, the AFL has released its 2024 ticket prices and yes…. the GA price freeze is back!

For its sixth year in a row all MCG and Marvel Stadium tickets across the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will be set as; general admission tickets at $27 Adult, $18 Concession, and $5 child. Kids under four years old continue to be free.

Also the Family ticket has returned! Consisting of two Adults and two Children for $54 will be available at all home and away season games at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers has said,

“The price freeze and family ticket are part of our commitment to fans in keeping footy prices affordable and accessible as cost-of-living pressures continue to be front of mind for every household,

“We are really aware of the challenges everyone is facing; this is the sixth year in a row we have frozen GA prices – it is an important part of continuing to make the game as accessible as possible.”

After setting the all-time attendance record last year with 8.13 million fans attending matches across the entire season, this years season is already shaping up to be a big one.

Advertisement