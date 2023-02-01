Someone call Bruce Willis, there’s an asteroid heading toward the sun and history shows he can save us.

Scientists first spotted the SIX KILOMETRE WIDE space rock, known to its friends as 96P/Machholz1, in 1986 and have been keeping a close eye on it ever since.

Machholz1 is set to make its closest pass to the sun ever after being sent on an unusual orbit thanks to Mercury (the planet, not the thing in retrograde very couple weeks).

People don’t seem too concerned with this giant rock heading for the sun though. Even if it collided with the sun, nothing bad would happen, the asteroid would be vapourised. In ‘scissors, paper, rock’ the sun always wins…