Mask requirements, vaccine mandates and isolation rules are all set to be relaxed next week.

Changes will be introduced from 11.59pm on Friday, June 24, with further easing of restrictions earmarked for the end of winter.

Workplace vaccine mandates are set to change.

Government-imposed third-dose mandates in education, food distribution, meat and seafood processing and quarantine accommodation sectors will be scrapped.

Education workers will also be able to return to work without a third dose.

However, workers in sectors such as residential aged care and disability care, healthcare and emergency services — will still be required to have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Employers will still be able to set their own workplace conditions with regards to vaccination status.

In line with a statement from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) earlier this week, masks will no longer be required to be worn in airports.

They will remain mandatory on flights, as well as all other forms of public transport, such as trains, trams and buses.

Victorians who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be strictly confined to their homes.

Visitor caps to care facilities, including residential aged care and disability will be removed.

Visitors will be able to see any number of people, with a requirement that they test negative on a rapid antigen test on the day of the visit.

AAP

