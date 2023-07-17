In a crushing blow for Melburnians, Victoria’s Commonwealth Games are set to be scrapped.

The Herald Sun reports that Commonwealth Games staff were called in Tuesday morning for an urgent meeting.

It comes after mounting uncertainty around the 2026 Games, which were due to be held across regional Victoria.

The international games slated for regional Victoria were initially projected to cost around $2.6 billion. Andrews said the cost had blown out to $6-7 billion, which was too much for a 12-day event.

More to Come