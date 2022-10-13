Victorians remain on high alert for dangerous flooding, with hundreds of residents ordered to leave their homes and get to higher ground.

Evacuation orders are in place for the town of Rochester along the Campaspe River, north of Melbourne, the central goldfields town of Carisbrook near Maryborough and Seymour on the Goulburn River.

About 70 residents have been told to leave Maribyrnong in inner Melbourne, along with hundreds in the city of Benalla on the Broken River and Wedderburn following a breach at Skinners Flat Reservoir.

Matt, who lives along the Maribyrnong is one of the residents who has been told to evacuate this morning.

Byron Cooke talked to him about the situation down there, listen below:

AAP