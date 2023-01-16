While some dogs are afraid of their own tails, police dogs are in dangerous situations saving lives.

We owe so much to the doggo’s that give their lives to protect us.

Victoria Police has paid tribute to two of their amazing K9’s, Ike and Vic.

“Working as both a general-purpose police dog and in a siege team, Ike was involved in many remarkable arrests during his career – including crawling his way under a house during a siege to take down an offender and apprehending a man with a hunting knife who had just held-up a laundromat.

Meanwhile, PD Vic was a dedicated critical incident dog for more than 10 years. He subdued many criminals, most notably catching an armed offender who wielded a knife at police.”

Just another reason why we don’t deserve dogs. Thank you for your service Ike and Vic.