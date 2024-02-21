Today, Victoria faces another bout of sweltering heat, with a comprehensive fire ban enacted across the majority of the state. Melbourne is set to experience temperatures soaring to 38 degrees, marking the peak of this summer’s heat. Regions like Mildura and Birchip are preparing for even more intense heat, with forecasts predicting up to 43 degrees.

This surge in temperature, coupled with strong winds, significantly raises the bushfire threat, especially following last week’s devastation in the Grampians National Park, where over 44 homes were lost to fires. The Bureau of Meteorology has highlighted extreme fire danger in several districts, including Mallee, Wimmera, and others, cautioning that thunderstorms expected later could worsen conditions.

With a total fire ban declared in various districts, firefighting efforts remain on high alert. Deputy chief officer Rohan Luke from the CFA has prepped for a strenuous day ahead, urging the community to stay alert to the evolving conditions. Amidst the heatwave, approximately 1,200 AusNet customers are still without electricity, with hopes for restoration later in the day.