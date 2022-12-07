President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has been named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ in recognition of his leadership during his country’s war against Russia.

The magazine also pointed out “the spirit of Ukraine” recognising the country’s resilience against Russia and President Vladimir V. Putin.

Two decisions made in February came to define his style. When the war began, Western powers and military experts assumed that Russian forces would quickly overrun Kyiv, the capital, and expected the government to retreat to safer ground. Instead, Mr. Zelensky stayed in the city as a symbol of defiance and the continuity of civilian authority. Eventually, Ukrainian forces repulsed the Russian attack there.

