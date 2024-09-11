In a recent interview on Fox & Friends on September 11, former President Donald Trump dismissed Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. Trump commented, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Swift, 34, took to Instagram after the presidential debate in Philadelphia to express her support for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In her post, she urged her followers to research the candidates, writing, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.” Swift described Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and commended Walz for his long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, women’s reproductive rights, and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Swift also took the opportunity to address AI-generated images that falsely linked her to Trump. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she explained. Swift emphasized that transparency is key to combating such falsehoods and expressed her desire to set the record straight on her political stance.

During the same interview, Trump praised Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying, “I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great… She’s a big MAGA fan.” Trump noted that he preferred Brittany over Swift, highlighting her support for his political movement.