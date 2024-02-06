Armed with nothing but a go pro and some chalk a 29 year old man has scaled a 60 storey building on A’beckett street this morning near Queen Victoria Markets.

It did not take long for people to notice and the emergency services were called to the scene to meet the man at the top of the building before escorting him down.

A friend of the climber was caught filming on a drone, upon interviewing him it was discovered that the climber was a French tourist on his last day in Australia who has done this before in Spain and France, apparently he just does it for a bit of fun.

When asked about whether he feels guilty about the emergency resources that had mobilized he stated it was just all apart of it.

