As the Queen’s procession made its way towards Windsor Castle, her final resting place, three exceptional guests were there to see her arrival.

Sandy and Muick, the Queen’s corgis and Fell pony Emma were there waiting for her.

Throughout her reign, the Queen owned some 30 corgis and dorgis (a mix between a corgi and a dachshund).

Muick and Sandy were given to the Queen by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson just last year.

