The partner of US Tennis star Taylor Fritz made a pre-match vow that has backfired after his fourth-round win yesterday against Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

Tennis WAG and Influencer Morgan Riddle, shared a series of photos with her 221k Instagram followers ahead of Sunday’s match, making a bet that she’d eat a whole jar of vegemite if he won the match.

“if @taylorfritz wins again ill eat a jar of vegemite on live”, she wrote.

Fritz won the match against Tsitsipas, getting him through to the quarter-finals where he’ll meet 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic to compete for a place in the semi-finals.

During his post-match interview, interviewer Adam Peacock brought a jar of vegemite onto the court, sending the crowd into fits of laughter.

“A bet’s a bet” Peacock said, to which Fritz responded by noting how big the jar of Vegemite was.

When asked whether he’d be partaking in the challenge, Fritz said “I won’t be partaking but I’ll make sure it happens”

He then revealed that he had tried vegemite before and that he ‘wasn’t the biggest fan’.

The couple have been dating since 2020 and were featured in the Netflix doco-series ‘Breaking Point’ which followed him and other professional tennis players as they competed in four grand slam tournaments.

Riddle has gained a huge following while documenting her journey accompanying Fritz around the world to compete in world-class tournaments, racking up a following of over 400k on TikTok and 220k on Instagram.

If you need us we’ll be sitting here waiting for her to follow through on her promise…

