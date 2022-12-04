A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in Melbourne’s southeastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to St Kilda beach just after 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of people fighting.

One 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds on the beach near Pier Road.

The Tarneit man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating, with charges yet to be laid.