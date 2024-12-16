Chris Rock didn’t hold back in his Saturday Night Live monologue, roasting everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Jonah Hill and even US President Donald Trump.

In a politically charged seven-minute opener, Rock joked about recent headlines, saying, “There’s a lot going on in the news, it’s so crazy out there.” He added, “So much security. I had to walk by a bunch of baby oil sniffing dogs,” referencing federal agents discovering 1,000 bottles of lubricant at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties earlier this year.

Addressing the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Rock quipped, “Everybody’s fixated on how good-looking this guy [suspect Luigi Mangione] looks… If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care.” He added, “They’d already given him the chair… But he actually killed a man… I have condolences. This is a real person, you know?”

Rock concluded, shifting the joke to Thompson, “But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’”

Rock turned his focus to Trump’s deportation policies. “Menendez brothers are getting out of jail just in time to get deported. Trump is going to deport their a**, you murdering Mexicans.” He also poked fun at Trump’s ties to Elon Musk, calling Musk “the richest African-American in the world… Elon’s got more kids than the Cleveland Browns.”

JLo wasn’t spared, as Rock joked, “JLo’s gonna marry Ben [Affleck] again just so she can stay in the country.”

Reflecting on the presidency, Rock said, “We’ve had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves, OK? And I’m just talking about Bill Clinton!”

Watch the moment below!